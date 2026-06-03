Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish announces he has been diagnosed with cancer

Liverpool icon Kenny Dalglish has disclosed that he is receiving treatment for cancer, a personal update the club legend said was never intended for public view.

Dalglish, who amassed more than 30 trophies with Liverpool across his celebrated spells as both player and manager, confirmed the diagnosis in a statement shared on social media on Tuesday.

“As my inadvertent social media post has indicated, I am currently undergoing treatment for cancer. Unlike my mobile phone use, the treatment is going well,” the 75-year-old Scot wrote on Instagram.

“Ideally, this would have remained private because that’s the way it should be, but my useless technology skills have forced my hand.

“Obviously, I did not mean to make this matter public so I would appreciate it if the privacy of my family and myself are respected.”

Before becoming synonymous with Anfield, Dalglish played more than 200 times for Celtic, then joined Liverpool in 1977.

Over 13 seasons as a player with the Reds, he scored 172 goals and helped drive one of the most successful eras in the Merseyside club’s history, collecting six league titles and three European Cups.

He later moved into the manager’s role and again delivered silverware, steering Liverpool to three league championships and two FA Cups during the 1980s.

Dalglish’s announcement follows news from another former Liverpool great: Kevin Keegan, a prolific ex-Reds forward, revealed on Monday that he has stage four cancer.

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