Lebanese President Aoun brands Hezbollah’s wartime conduct ‘treason’

Smoke over the Bekaa: Lebanon at the Edge of Another Unruly Dawn

There is a particular way the Bekaa smells after dusk — a mix of grape vine dust, diesel, and something metallic that hangs in the throat. On a recent evening, that scent was interrupted by the sting of cordite and the orange bloom of flares cutting through the valley’s low clouds. Smoke threaded the hills like smoke from a cigarette: slow, stubborn, and impossible to ignore.

On the road into southern Lebanon, a campaign billboard of President Joseph Aoun towers above a traffic jam: “The choice is for Lebanon,” it proclaims in bold letters. Drivers inch past, children peering from the back seats. The billboard is new; the choices feel painfully old.

A president’s gamble — negotiations, rebuke, and the language of treason

President Aoun has been speaking in a tone that mixes statesmanship with exasperation. He told the nation that direct talks with Israel were not a betrayal but an attempt to finally end the state of war between Lebanon and its neighbor — an end he likened to the 1949 armistice. “My goal is to reach an end to the state of war with Israel,” he said, and added a vow that any settlement would not be humiliating.

But his message carried a sharper edge, aimed at those he says dragged Lebanon into this conflict. “Those who took us to war for foreign interests are committing treason,” he declared, implicitly singling out Hezbollah without naming it. In a country where allegiance, identity and survival are braided together, that accusation is both calculated and combustible.

Strikes resume in the Bekaa — an uneasy ceasefire frays

Despite a US-mediated ceasefire that began on 16 April and was extended to mid-May, drones and artillery sounds have threaded across the horizon. The Israeli Defence Forces said they renewed strikes in the Bekaa valley, targeting what they called Hezbollah infrastructure — rocket launchers, weapons depots, and fighters — while warning residents of seven towns to evacuate north and west.

Lebanon’s health ministry reported a grim tally from a single day of renewed strikes: 14 people killed and 37 wounded, including two children and two women. Since the latest round of fighting began on 2 March, the ministry says more than 2,500 people have died in Israeli strikes — a figure that includes 277 women, 177 children and roughly 100 medics. The ministry does not distinguish between combatants and civilians in its counts; Hezbollah has not released an aggregate toll for its fighters, though the group has held a string of mass funerals for fallen members.

Voices from the ground

“My brother’s shop is gone,” said Rami, a shopkeeper from a southern border town, his voice low over the phone. “We took shelter in a school. The children try to laugh but at night you can hear them counting the minutes until morning.”

In a crowded ward at a hospital in Beirut, Nurse Fatima wipes her hands on her scrubs and leans forward. “We are full. We cannot close our doors. People come with shrapnel, with burns, with fear. They need bandages, yes, but they also need a future where the night is not a war siren.”

Cross-border dynamics and the shadow of wider regional conflict

The fighting did not arise in isolation. Analysts point to a complicated web of triggers — including recent strikes against Iranian targets — that have ratcheted up tension across the region. Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, have framed their actions as necessary for the security of their soldiers and communities, insisting they act in accordance with understandings brokered with Washington and, ostensibly, with Lebanon.

Hezbollah’s response has been unequivocal: it will not stop its operations against Israeli forces in Lebanon or its raids on northern Israeli towns so long as it says Israel continues to violate the ceasefire. “We will not rely on diplomacy that has proven ineffective,” a Hezbollah statement read, and the group said it would not trust Lebanese authorities it believes have failed to protect the country.

A region awash in proxies

“This is a classic proxy environment,” said Dr. Lina Haddad, a regional security expert based in Beirut. “You have local actors who pursue local agendas, but they also act as nodes in wider regional rivalries. When those external pressures rise, local disputes ignite like tinder.”

Dr. Haddad warns that repeated cycles of flare-up, truce, and flare-up again erode civic trust. “Ceasefires can create breathing room, but only a political solution that accounts for governance, security and economic recovery will prevent the next flare,” she said.

Human cost and displacement — the numbers behind the headlines

The casualty figures are stark. Lebanon’s health ministry’s count of more than 2,500 dead since 2 March includes hundreds of women, children and health workers; Israeli officials report that Hezbollah attacks have killed two civilians in Israel and that 16 Israeli soldiers have died in Lebanon in the same period. The recent Israeli military statement also said one soldier was killed and six wounded in renewed clashes.

Beyond fatalities there is displacement. On the roads north of the Litani River, traffic resembled a human exodus: pickup trucks piled high with mattresses, pots, a goat, sometimes a single remaining olive tree. Families drove through checkpoints they could not fully trust, carrying what little they could salvage of their lives.

Ceasefire start: 16 April (US-mediated)

Extension: To mid-May

Lebanon ministry toll since 2 March: >2,500 dead (includes 277 women, 177 children, ~100 medics)

Israeli military toll since 2 March: 16 soldiers killed in Lebanon; Hezbollah-linked attacks killed 2 Israeli civilians

Culture, memory, and the ache of normal life

Walking the souks of Sidon, you can still hear the clink of coffee cups and the rattle of spice jars. A grocer named Amal hands you a sprig of mint with a smile and says, “We sell hope by the kilo.” It’s a small quip, but it is a kind of resistance: a merchant’s refusal to let war be the only narrative here.

Lebanon’s landscapes — cedar-studded mountains, terraced vineyards in Bekaa, the salt breeze of the Mediterranean — are as much part of the story as the headlines. They are living reminders that the stakes are not just territorial but civilizational: livelihoods, heritage, memory.

What now? Questions for the weary and the watchful

Can diplomacy stitch together what years of conflict have frayed? Will a renewed focus on negotiation be enough to counter the centrifugal forces pulling Lebanon apart? And perhaps most urgently: who will stand between communities and renewed ruin?

There are no simple answers. The president’s push for talks argues that the path toward peace must be direct, even if it risks political ruptures at home. Hezbollah’s insistence on resisting what it calls Israeli violations points to a parallel logic: security through deterrence. Each claim has a constituency, and each risks a different kind of damage.

Closing — a plea and a pulse

As night falls again over villages on both sides of the Litani, the human rhythms endure: someone lights a cigarette, a child practices the alphabet by a weak light, a woman boils lentils on a cracked stove. War insists on being extraordinary; everyday life insists, with equal stubbornness, on being ordinary. Which force will win out is not just a question for strategists and statesmen — it is a question for each of us who watches and cares from afar.

What will we do with what we know? Will we let numbers become mere data, or will we let them be a summons to attention, advocacy, and—if possible—action? The Bekaa waits for an answer.