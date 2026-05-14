No EU nominee has yet agreed to run for UN food agency head

The race for the next head of the United Nations’ food agency, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), is heating up as candidates from around the world are being considered for the prestigious position. However, one significant obstacle has emerged – no nominee from the European Union (EU) has agreed to run for the role.

The FAO is a crucial agency that is responsible for leading international efforts to combat global hunger and improve food security. The current director-general, Qu Dongyu, will complete his term in 2023, leading to a search for his successor.

While there are several strong candidates from other regions vying for the position, there is a notable absence of EU nominees. This is surprising given that the EU is a major player in global food security and agriculture policy. The lack of a European candidate has raised questions about the EU’s commitment to addressing global hunger and supporting sustainable agriculture practices.

Some speculate that the reluctance of EU nominees to run for the FAO head position may be due to internal politics within the EU or a lack of consensus on a potential candidate. Others suggest that European countries may be prioritizing other international leadership roles over the FAO.

Regardless of the reasons behind the absence of EU nominees, it is crucial that the next FAO director-general is a strong advocate for global food security and sustainable agriculture. The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the vulnerabilities of our global food systems, and it is more important than ever for the FAO to have a capable leader at its helm.

As the deadline for nominations approaches, it remains to be seen if a candidate from the EU will step forward to run for the FAO head position. In the meantime, the international community must continue to push for strong leadership within the FAO to address the urgent challenges of hunger and food insecurity around the world.