Palestinian Child Shot Dead by Israeli Fire in the West Bank

A routine drive near Hebron turned deadly on Friday evening, when Israeli gunfire killed a seven-month-old Palestinian baby and injured both of his parents in the south of the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

The ministry identified the infant as Sam Fahd Abou Haikal, saying he died and his parents were wounded “after the occupation forces opened fire on them on Friday evening” in the south of the city of Hebron.

Israel’s military said its troops fired when “soldiers perceived a vehicle accelerating toward them”. It added, however, that an initial inquiry determined the three Palestinians were “uninvolved civilians” and said it expressed “deep sorrow” for any harm caused.

Before the ministry confirmed the death, Dr Tareq Barbarawi, director of a hospital in Hebron, told AFP the child had arrived for treatment with injuries he described as “serious”.

Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that Israeli forces shot at the family’s car.

Violence has surged across the occupied West Bank since Israel launched its war in Gaza in October 2023. Over that period, Israeli soldiers or settlers have killed at least 1,080 Palestinians in the territory, according to an AFP tally based on Palestinian health ministry data.

Israel has occupied since 1967.

Official Israeli figures show at least 46 Israelis have been killed in attacks or during Israeli military operations in the same period.