Swiss Fire Sparks New Scrutiny and Questions for Bar Owners

A fresh round of questioning is set to reopen painful memories of one of Switzerland’s deadliest New Year’s celebrations, as investigators return to the owners of a bar fire that left 41 people dead at a ski resort.

French couple Jacques and Jessica Moretti are to be cross-examined by public prosecutors and lawyers representing civil parties affected by the blaze that tore through Le Constellation bar in Crans-Montana in the early hours of 1 January.

The tragedy killed 41 people, mostly teenagers, and injured 115 others.

“The format of the cross-examination is at the discretion of the prosecutors: any form is possible,” said Romain Jordan, one of the civil party lawyers.

“I believe they have evidence that they wish to submit to both of them, first and foremost.

“Our expectation remains the same: to get answers, to know the truth and all the responsibilities, so that this can never happen again.

“This hearing is the last opportunity offered to the Morettis to tell the truth, the whole truth; the victims need this, for their grieving process and for their recovery,” he said.

The tragedy killed 41 people, mostly teenagers, and injured 115 others

The Morettis face charges of manslaughter by negligence, bodily harm by negligence and arson by negligence.

Jacques Moretti was due to be questioned again on April 7 but the hearing was postponed on medical grounds.

Both have already been questioned twice since a criminal investigation was opened against them in the days following the fire.

Mr Moretti spent two weeks in custody in January before being released on bail.

He and his wife are also subject to restrictive measures, including a ban on leaving the country.

In total, 14 people are under criminal investigation in connection with the disaster

In total, 14 people are under criminal investigation in connection with the disaster, including several current and former local officials.

Investigators have noted that no annual municipal safety checks had been carried out at the bar since 2019.

The hearings are being held in Sion, the capital of the mountainous Wallis canton in southwest Switzerland.

Authorities say the inquiry will examine the local authority’s actions, the fire prevention steps implemented by the owners and the precise chain of events that culminated in the deadly inferno.

Prosecutors believe the fire began when champagne bottles with sparklers attached were lifted too close to the ceiling on the bar’s basement level, setting light to sound-insulation foam.

Seventeen of those killed were aged 16 or under.

Most of the victims were Swiss, though the dead also included citizens of other countries, among them several French and Italian nationals.