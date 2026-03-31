U.S. Court Strikes Down Ban on Conversion Therapy for Minors

The Colorado Case That Forced a National Reckoning

On a wet afternoon in Denver, beneath the low-slung silhouette of the Rockies, debate poured out of coffee shops and courthouse steps alike: when does speech become medicine, and who gets to decide what a child can — or cannot — hear from a licensed professional?

The answer, the U.S. Supreme Court just handed down in a startling 8–1 decision, was not the one many health advocates had hoped for. The high court ruled against Colorado’s 2019 law banning so‑called conversion therapy for minors, siding with a Christian counselor who argued the statute crossed the line into unconstitutional regulation of speech.

“This is not about denying harm or minimizing pain,” said one Denver public school teacher, who asked to remain anonymous because her district has a strict policy about public statements. “It’s about whether the government can tell a counselor what to say in a room with a child and a parent. That terrifies a lot of folks, because we’re talking about vulnerable kids.”

What the Court Said — And What It Means

Justice Neil Gorsuch, writing for the majority, framed the case as a classic First Amendment showdown. “Colorado’s law regulating conversion therapy,” he wrote, “does not merely ban physical interventions. In its application to speech, it censors viewpoints and prescribes permissible thought.” In other words, the state had crossed from regulating medical practice into policing what a licensed counselor may say.

Only Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson dissented. Her dissent read like a warning bell for public health authorities: “This decision undermines states’ ability to regulate medical practices and risks grave harm to Americans’ health and wellbeing,” she wrote, calling the ruling “a dangerous can of worms.”

The Court did not declare conversion therapy constitutional; it sent the case back to lower courts for further consideration in light of its First Amendment analysis. But the practical effect is immediate and unsettling for those who spent years fighting to shield minors from therapies that many medical organizations deem harmful.

What Is Conversion Therapy — And Why Do So Many Oppose It?

“Conversion therapy” is an umbrella term for a range of interventions that aim to change an individual’s sexual orientation or gender identity. Proponents argue it can help people reconcile their identities with their beliefs or alleviate distress. Critics call it a pseudoscientific practice that preys on fear.

Major medical bodies have lined up against it. The American Psychiatric Association and the American Medical Association have condemned conversion therapy, and the United Nations has urged a global ban, calling the practices discriminatory and damaging to bodily integrity. Dozens of countries in Europe and at least 20 U.S. states — plus Washington, D.C., and many municipalities — have enacted some form of prohibition.

Why the alarm? Research consistently links these interventions to negative mental-health outcomes. Survivors report higher rates of depression, anxiety, and suicidal ideation. “People who’ve been through conversion therapy tell us the emotional toll is lifelong,” said Dr. Elena Morales, a clinical psychologist in Boulder who specializes in LGBTQ+ youth. “Treatments framed as ‘cures’ often leave deep shame and isolation.”

Voices from the Ground

Not everyone sees the decision in stark black and white. “My clients come in asking for help; they’re terrified and their parents are desperate,” said Kaley Chiles’s defense lawyer in a statement after the decision — a version echoed by many who support the ruling. “We aren’t talking about coercion here; this is speech and advice in a therapeutic context.”

Across town, 17-year-old Miguel, who came out at 15 and has been supported by his family, said the ruling felt like a betrayal. “I don’t want some counselor telling a kid that being gay is fixable,” he said. “I’ve seen friends sent to ‘therapists’ and come out of it worse.”

On the other hand, a pastor in suburban Aurora said the ruling vindicated his congregation’s right to seek guidance aligned with their faith. “We want compassionate counsel, not coercive regulation,” he said. “Parents should be able to pursue what they believe is best for their children.”

Numbers and Nuance

Precise counts are messy because states vary in how they regulate conversion practices. Advocacy groups estimate that hundreds of thousands of LGBTQ people in the United States have experienced conversion efforts at some point in their lives. Many jurisdictions that have moved to ban the practice did so after community testimony and mounting scientific evidence about its harms.

From a policy perspective, these bans have been uneven. Some laws target licensed practitioners only; others include religious counselors or unlicensed actors. The Supreme Court’s ruling centers on that nuance: when therapy is delivered by someone licensed by the state, is their speech protected even when the content is deemed medically harmful?

What Comes Next?

The court’s decision sends the case back to lower courts, but the legal reverberations will be broader and prolonged. States will need to rethink how they craft protections for children that can survive rigorous First Amendment scrutiny. Legislators could respond by tightening definitions — focusing more explicitly on coercive or deceptive practices — or by bolstering consumer‑protection frameworks that address harms beyond speech alone.

Public-health officials warn of a patchwork future: inconsistent protections depending on zip code, and renewed pressure on clinicians who try to balance professional ethics, family preferences and constitutional rights.

Broader Themes: Speech, Medicine, and the Limits of Regulation

This decision is about more than a single law or a single counselor. It forces us to stare at deeper questions: When speech functions as a form of medical treatment, how do we weigh free expression against the state’s responsibility to protect minors? Whose values get encoded in law? And perhaps most urgently: how do societies safeguard the health of people who are already marginalized?

There are no easy answers. The tension between liberty and protection runs through many current policy fights — from vaccination rules to reproductive-health restrictions to new debates about gender-affirming care. Each issue tests the same fragile balance between individual rights and collective safety.

What I Heard on the Street

Walking back from the courthouse, I passed a mural of a rainbow phoenix rising above a storefront. A woman painting nearby told me, “Laws are paper until they touch a kid’s life. My nephew nearly ended himself after being told prayer would ‘fix’ him. If speech can be used as a weapon, we have to decide—do words get regulated when they hurt?”

That question will define the next chapter of this fight. Expect new legislation. Expect new challenges. And expect, as Justice Jackson warned, a national conversation about the kind of care we endorse for young people in our communities.

Questions to Carry Forward

As you read this, consider: should licensed practitioners have unlimited latitude to advocate for treatments that mainstream medicine rejects? How should states draft laws that protect children while honoring constitutional speech protections? Where do we draw the line between counseling and medical intervention?

These are not merely legal puzzles. They are moral and human ones. The decision from the Court will ripple through families’ living rooms and therapists’ offices, through legislation and into the lives of the young people caught in the middle.

In an age of fierce polarization, that’s the photograph worth studying closely: a child in a counseling room, a parent at a crossroads, a community figuring out, again and again, what it means to protect one another. The stakes could not be clearer.