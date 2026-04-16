Division Emerges Within Somalia Human Rights Commission Over South West Election

Mogadishu – Somalia’s Independent Human Rights Commission (NIHRC) is facing internal divisions following a dispute linked to the 28 March 2026 election in the South West State.

A group of commissioners has issued a formal statement distancing themselves from what they describe as political involvement by the Commission’s leadership. The statement rejects any alignment of the institution with partisan interests and reaffirms its mandate to remain neutral and independent.

The commissioners allege that the Commission’s Secretary, Fadumo Abdiqani Yusuf, publicly expressed support for one side in the electoral process, an action they say contravenes the principle of impartiality. They also criticised Chairperson Dr Maryan Qaasim and Deputy Chairperson Mohamed Haaruun for failing to take appropriate legal or institutional action in response.

According to the statement, such conduct may amount to a breach of Article 18 of Law No. 16 of 2016, which governs the removal of commissioners.

The dispute has heightened concerns over the Commission’s internal cohesion, credibility, and institutional independence.

The full official statement is attached.