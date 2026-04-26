Ethiopian Airlines Wins Three Prestigious Titles at the 2026 PAX Readership Awards

Ethiopian Airlines, Africa’s largest airline, is proud to announce that it has been recognized with three accolades at the PAX Readership Awards 2026, in Hamburg Germany. Ethiopian received the awards in the following categories:

Outstanding Food Service by a Carrier – Africa

Best Overall Passenger Experience – Africa

Best Children’s Amenity Kit – Africa

These prestigious recognitions highlight Ethiopian Airlines’ continued commitment to delivering a superior and holistic passenger experience, combining world-class onboard catering, innovative service design, and thoughtful product offerings tailored to all customers.

Commenting on the recognition, Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Mr. Mesfin Tasew said, “We are honored to once again be recognized by our passengers and industry partners at the PAX Readership Awards. Winning in three categories reflect our unwavering focus on enhancing every aspect of the customer journey, from inflight dining to overall experience and family-friendly services. These awards are a testament to the dedication of our team and our commitment to delivering service excellence inspired by Ethiopian hospitality and global best practices.”

Ethiopian Airlines continues to invest in modern fleet, innovative cabin products, and advanced inflight entertainment and connectivity solutions, ensuring a comfortable and memorable travel experience for passengers across its global network.

These latest accolades further reinforce Ethiopian Airlines’ position as a leader in aviation service excellence and its ambition to rank among the world’s top aviation groups under its Vision 2035 strategy.

About Ethiopian

Ethiopian Airlines Group (Ethiopian) is a true African success story, transforming a visionary dream into a globally renowned reality for nearly eight decades.

Operating flights to more than 160 domestic and international passenger, and cargo destinations across five continents, Ethiopian bridges the gaps between Africa and the world.

Emphasizing passenger comfort and environmental sustainability, Ethiopian utilizes ultra-modern aircraft such as Boeing 737s, 777s, 787s, Airbus A350-900, A350-1000 and De Havilland Q400.

Ethiopian, the Star Alliance member airline, champions in various coveted awards including Skytrax’s ‘Best Airline in Africa Award’ for eight consecutive years, APEX ‘Best Overall in Africa’ award and ‘Leadership in Connecting Africa through Transport’ Award among others. Ethiopian aims to further excel in its success through a strategic plan dubbed ‘Vision 2035’ and become one of the top 20 most competitive and leading aviation groups in the world. Embracing a Pan-African spirit, Ethiopian is pursuing multi-hub strategy through hubs in Lomé, Togo with ASKY, in Lilongwe, Malawi with Malawi Airlines, in Lusaka, Zambia with Zambia Airways, and in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) with Air Congo.

For more information, visit our website at www.ethiopianairlines.com email us at CorporateCommunication@ethiopianairlines.com , or call us at (251-11)517-8913/8165/8907.