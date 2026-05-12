EU Moves Forward with Long-Delayed Sanctions on Israeli Settlers

After years of delays, the European Union has finally taken a step forward in applying sanctions on Israeli settlers in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. The move comes as a response to the continued expansion of settlements in these occupied territories, which the EU considers to be illegal under international law.

The decision to move forward with the sanctions was made by the EU’s foreign ministers, who have long been hesitant to take a more decisive stance on the issue. The sanctions will target individuals and entities involved in the construction and expansion of settlements, as well as those responsible for human rights abuses against Palestinians in the occupied territories.

While the specifics of the sanctions have not been finalized, they are expected to include travel bans and asset freezes for those targeted. This marks a significant escalation in the EU’s response to the settlement issue, as previous actions have focused on labeling products from settlements as such, rather than directly targeting the individuals and entities responsible.

The Israeli government has unsurprisingly condemned the EU’s decision, calling it biased and unfair. Israel argues that the settlements are essential for its security and are not a barrier to peace, as the EU claims. However, the international community, including the EU, has repeatedly called for a halt to settlement construction as a necessary step towards a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The EU’s move has been welcomed by Palestinian officials and human rights organizations, who have long been advocating for stronger action against the settlements. They hope that this will be a turning point in holding Israel accountable for its actions in the occupied territories and putting pressure on the Israeli government to change its policies.

Overall, the EU’s decision to move forward with sanctions on Israeli settlers is a significant development in the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. It remains to be seen how Israel will respond and what impact the sanctions will have on the ground, but it is clear that the international community is increasingly unwilling to tolerate the continued expansion of settlements in the occupied territories.