Four killed after train collides with school bus in Belgium

A routine school run in northern Belgium ended in catastrophe on Tuesday morning when a train slammed into a minibus carrying children with additional needs, killing four people including two pupils aged 12 and 15.

The crash happened at a level crossing in Buggenhout, in the Flanders region.

The minibus was transporting seven pupils and a chaperone to their school, a Belgian federal police spokesperson said.

Belgian media broadcast images from the scene showing the minibus badly wrecked and lying on its side beside the railway line, as emergency crews erected tents around the vehicle.

Transport Minister Jean-Luc Crucke told RTL TV that those who died included the 49-year-old driver and the 27-year-old adult who was accompanying the children.

Two other children suffered severe injuries, he added.

Police spokesperson An Berger said the crossing’s safety barriers were down at the time of the collision. Investigators have not yet determined how the van passed the barriers and ended up in the train’s path. About 100 passengers were on board the train, and none suffered major injuries.

“The van came from Kerkhofstraat, a road running parallel to the railway line, ⁠and turned left toward Vierhuizen, crossing the railway at a point that was closed at ‌the time. The van was hit by an oncoming train,” Ms Berger said.

A spokesman for rail infrastructure operator Infrabel confirmed the crash occurred at a level crossing and is understood to have taken place about 1km from Buggenhout station.

“The impact was extremely violent,” the spokesman said, calling the toll “dramatic”.

“It happened at around 8.08am when a minibus was struck by a train that was due to stop at the next station, which was about a kilometre away,” he said.

Local transport operator De Lijn said the vehicle was run via a sub-contractor and had no mechanical problems. The driver was medically fit, fully trained and had a clean record, the company said.

I was heartbroken to learn of the tragic accident between a train and a school bus in Buggenhout today.

My deepest condolences go out to the victims’ families and their loved ones.

Today, Europe grieves with Belgium.

— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) May 26, 2026

‘Europe grieves with Belgium’ – von der Leyen

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen paid tribute to the victims in a post on X, writing: “Today, Europe grieves with Belgium.”

Belgian interior minister Bernard Quintin also wrote on X: “With great dismay, I learnt of the tragic accident in Buggenhout, where a school bus was struck by a train.

“My thoughts go out to the victims and their loved ones. I wish the injured much strength.”

“What could have been a beautiful spring ‌morning suddenly turned into a pitch-black day,” East Flanders Provincial Deputy Kurt Moens told VRT ⁠NWS.

Belgium’s dense rail network, which threads through towns and villages, has long faced safety challenges at level crossings.

Infrabel data shows that since 2021, 36 people have died in 168 accidents at such crossings.

We need your consent to load this rte-player contentWe use rte-player to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content.Manage Preferences