How a US naval blockade of Iran could disrupt global oil supplies

A chokepoint turned pressure cooker: the Strait of Hormuz in the crosshairs

At dawn the tankers sit like slow-moving leviathans along a seam of blue — hulks of steel and rust, their decks slick with salt and the smell of diesel, waiting for orders that may never come. The Strait of Hormuz, barely 21 miles wide at its narrowest, has long felt like the throat of the world’s oil trade: a crowded, anxious artery that connects Persian Gulf oil to global markets. Now that throat has been clamped down.

In a move that ripples far beyond any single harbor, the US military has started blocking shipping to and from Iranian ports — a step that would effectively deny about two million barrels of Iranian crude every day entry into global markets. For a planet still addicted to oil, the implications are immediate and unnerving.

What unfolded at sea

The announcement

After weekend talks in Islamabad failed to produce an agreement, President Donald Trump declared that the US Navy would “begin the process of BLOCKADING any and all ships trying to enter, or leave, the Strait of Hormuz.” The language was blunt; the action sharper.

US Central Command followed with a more operationally precise statement: vessels attempting unauthorized entry or exit from blockaded Iranian ports could face “interception, diversion, and capture.” The American military insisted that normal passage for ships merely transiting the strait to and from non-Iranian ports would not be impeded — a fine technical line that, in practice, leaves shipmasters and insurers jittery.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards answered in kind. “Any American or allied vessel that approaches the Strait will be treated as a breach of the ceasefire and will be dealt with decisively,” a Guards statement warned. On the water, rhetoric matters. Missiles, mines, mechanical failure — any one of those can make a threat lethal.

What this means for oil flows

To put numbers beside the anxiety: Iran exported an estimated 1.84 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude in March and about 1.71 million bpd in April, according to Kpler tracking. That sits slightly above the 2025 average of roughly 1.68 million bpd. Blockading those flows would be a meaningful dent in the global supply chain.

But markets are messy. In the weeks before hostilities intensified on 28 February, Iran surged oil onto ships; by early April Kpler estimated there were more than 180 million barrels of Iranian crude either in transit or held in floating storage — a near-record backlog. Approximately 100 million of those barrels were anchored off Malaysia, Indonesia and China, meaning that some cargoes were already outside the immediate reach of a Strait blockade.

Still, even with ships full and waiting, the sudden cutoff of new exports tightens supply. It constrains refinement planning. It raises the question every policymaker and market strategist will now ask: who will make up the shortfall?

Who will feel the pinch fastest?

Asia. Always Asia. Before conflict reshaped trade routes, China was the largest single buyer of Iranian crude. India, long subject to Western pressure over purchases, had just been granted a sanctions waiver that allowed shipments to resume — New Delhi was due to receive its first Iranian crude in seven years this week, shipping-data showed.

Across the region, refineries and traders will scramble for alternatives, and not all can pivot quickly. That scramble shows up in insurance premiums, charter rates, and in the widening spreads between grades of crude — technical details that eventually pass through to consumers as higher petrol and energy bills.

Traffic, tankers and the odd exception

Even as the Strait has been largely choked since the start of the conflict, there have been snapshots of movement. A Chinese tanker with methanol loaded in the UAE transited the strait — perhaps the first such passage since the blockade — and two other vessels crossed as well. Prior to the blockade, two Pakistan-flagged tankers, Shalamar and Khairpur, sailed into the Gulf to take on cargoes; the Liberia-flagged VLCC Mombasa B was ballasting in the Gulf, and the Malta-flagged Agios Fanourios I, attempting a passage to load Iraqi crude for Vietnam, turned back and anchored near the Gulf of Oman.

On 7 April some 187 laden tankers, carrying around 172 million barrels of crude and refined products, remained inside the Gulf, Kpler reported. That inventory provides some short-term relief to buyers but also represents a logistical choke — ships full of product but unsure where to go or when engines will be cleared to move.

Beyond the immediate: insurance, markets and geopolitics

Shipowners and insurers hate uncertainty. War in a narrowing channel translates into higher premiums and higher freight rates, which reverberate through the cost of goods. When insurance costs rise, some carriers will refuse to enter risky zones; others will demand extra war-risk premiums. Oil companies recalibrate exports, arbitrage shifts, and refiners hedge differently. The result: volatility.

“We are not just talking about barrels,” said Maya Alvarez, an oil market analyst in London. “We’re talking about the plumbing of global energy. Alternate pipelines exist; Gulf producers can send crude east through Fujairah, or shift flows via the East-West pipeline into the Red Sea. But pipelines have limited capacity. Ships are flexible. A sudden loss of two million barrels a day is big enough to move markets and small enough to be absorbed unevenly — and that asymmetric pain falls on import-dependent economies in Asia and beyond.”

Voices from the shore

“The port is quieter,” said Ali Rezaei, a crane operator in Bandar Abbas, where the air tastes of sea salt and welding smoke. “We used to load tankers around the clock. Now ships wait and men wait. If nothing changes, families will tighten belts this summer.”

In Muscat, a shipping agent who asked not to be named described frantic calls: “Charterers ring us at all hours. They ask for routing plans, bunkers, insurance. We have to tell them there are no easy answers.” The voice conveyed exhaustion. There was also a note of resignation: logistics, he said, is mostly anticipation.”

Wider currents: energy security in an unstable world

Ask yourself: how much of our daily life do we want tethered to a few narrow waterways and fragile geopolitics? The crisis at Hormuz is a reminder that energy security is as much about politics and geography as it is about economics. It is also an argument for diversification — not only in fuel sources, but in the routes and diplomatic ties that keep shops open and lights on.

There are broader reflexes at work: countries are accelerating strategic stockpiles, some buyers are deepening ties with other suppliers, and conversations about renewables and electrification gain urgency. Yet transitions take time. Today’s decisions are made in the uncomfortable middle ground between immediate energy needs and long-term climate goals.

What’s next — and what should you watch?

How the US Navy implements the blockade: rules of engagement and enforcement will determine escalation risks.

Iranian responses: asymmetric tactics like mines or small-boat harassment could complicate navigation.

Shifts in tanker rates and insurance premiums: early indicators of market stress.

How importers — India, China, Japan, South Korea — pivot their procurement strategies.

Diplomatic moves: can new talks, backchannels or third-party mediators defuse a situation that imperils global trade?

The Strait of Hormuz has always been more than a shipping lane; it’s a mirror. It reflects the imbalance of a global system that still runs on fossil fuels and depends on narrow passages guarded by political power. As tankers sit and the world waits, the choices made in Washington, Tehran, and in boardrooms and ministries from Beijing to New Delhi will decide whether this becomes a temporary shock or a longer-term rearrangement of energy geopolitics.

What do we, as observers and consumers, learn from this? Perhaps that resilience is not only about storing oil. It is about imagination: imagining new routes, new alliances, and new energies. It’s about asking hard questions — and, crucially, preparing for answers that may not be comfortable.