Japan issues warning of massive earthquake after powerful tremor

When the Earth Shook: A Night That Reminded Japan — and the World — How Close We Live to the Edge

It arrived like a reminder taped to the chest of a nation that has learned, the hard way, how to read the earth’s moods. On a late afternoon that looked ordinary in many parts of Japan, a powerful jolt rolled across the northern Pacific and sent a ripple of alarm from coastal towns to the glassy towers of Tokyo.

“The likelihood of a new, huge earthquake occurring is relatively higher than during normal times,” the Japan Meteorological Agency warned in a rare special advisory — language that feels clinical until you imagine the alternative: silence when the sea rises.

From Tokyo’s skyscrapers to sleepy fishing ports

The quake was first estimated at magnitude 7.4, nudged to 7.5, and finally put at 7.7 by the JMA — a reminder of how quickly the numbers can change as sensors, models and lives try to catch up. It struck at 4:53pm local time off the coast of Iwate prefecture, with an epicentre 10km beneath the ocean surface. In Tokyo, hundreds of kilometres away, ceiling lights swayed and commuters steadied themselves as trains were brought to a halt.

“Everything moved. The bookshelves, the cups — it was like someone had taken the city and given it a slow, steady shake,” said a Tokyo office worker who asked not to be named. “You don’t forget that feeling.”

In the towns that face the Pacific, the memory of 2011 is not abstract. Otsuchi and Kamaishi, coastal communities that are still dotted with reminders of the triple catastrophe that struck more than a decade ago, issued evacuation orders for thousands. For many there, tsunami sirens are not background noise but a summons to move quickly.

“We came down to the hill in the dark and waited. You don’t think in sentences — you just move,” recalled an elderly resident of Kamaishi, who tied a towel around his head and climbed with neighbours to a school gym now used as an emergency shelter. “The sea there has a temper. You respect it.”

Tsunami readings and what they mean

Two hours after the tremor, tsunami buoys and coastal sensors recorded waves up to 80 centimetres, and the JMA warned that larger waves — even several metres — remained a possibility in parts of Honshu and Hokkaido. The agency noted that a three-metre wave could inundate low-lying areas, taking buildings and anyone unlucky enough to be in its path.

“Tsunami doesn’t always roar in tall walls; sometimes it creeps and it carries. That’s what makes it treacherous,” explained a volunteer from a regional disaster relief group. “People underestimate the current.”

Japan sits on the so-called Ring of Fire — that geologic necklace of volcanoes and deep ocean trenches that girdles the Pacific. It is a painful statistic that Japan accounts for about 20% of the world’s earthquakes of magnitude 6.0 or greater. To put that number into perspective: tremors happen here often — sensors register quakes at least every five minutes somewhere in the country — but the ones that reshape the landscape and the lives of people are rarer and brutal.

Warnings, infrastructure and the ghosts of 2011

Officials moved quickly to calm and to urge caution. Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara told reporters there were no immediate reports of serious injuries or significant damage — a relief, yes, and also a pause between luck and potential disaster. A Cabinet Office official, speaking in a televised briefing, underscored a grim and practical truth: “While it is uncertain whether a major earthquake will actually occur, we ask that you take disaster preparedness measures based on the principle that you are responsible for your own safety.”

That sense of personal responsibility is part cultural, part necessity. Drill culture in Japan means schoolchildren practice evacuation routes; workplaces keep seismic kits; communities pile supplies in neighbourhood centres. But drills do not erase trauma. The memory of the 9.0-magnitude quake and tsunami in 2011 — an event that killed around 18,500 people and triggered the Fukushima nuclear disaster — sits like an old scar along the northeastern coast.

“We still see the tape marks on the trees where the water reached; my grandchildren ask why the sea took away our home,” a father from a northern fishing village told me. “You prepare, and you teach the kids to run to higher ground.”

Energy, transport and the halting of normal life

There were swift checks on critical infrastructure. Hokkaido Electric Power Co and Tohoku Electric Power Co reported no abnormalities at their facilities. Bullet trains were suspended and some expressways were closed as operators prioritized safety inspections — small inconveniences that can save lives when structural stress is hidden beneath the concrete.

Seismic intensity measurements recorded an “upper 5” on Japan’s scale in some places — strong enough to make moving around difficult and to topple unreinforced masonry. That jolting force is why Japan’s building codes and emergency architecture are global case studies in resilience; engineers design for sway, for absorption, for the choreography of collapse so as to keep the people inside breathing.

Beyond the tremor: what this moment asks of us

When a nation acutely aware of its geological fate receives a “special advisory” — words not chosen lightly by the JMA — it exposes the tension every modern society faces: how to live fully in a place that could be reshaped in an instant. Risk management, scientific modelling, urban planning, and the daily habits of citizens all become strands in a single rope that must hold.

Globally, Japan’s situation raises questions about how cities worldwide prepare for extremes that are increasing in frequency or visibility: from earthquakes to floods to heatwaves. How do we fund infrastructure resilient enough for the worst? How do we maintain the public’s trust when warnings are sometimes false alarms, and sometimes a lifeline?

“False alarms are better than missed alarms,” said a disaster psychologist who has worked with shelters in the Tohoku region. “But the challenge is sustaining a culture of preparedness without breeding panic.”

Small actions that matter

There are practical steps every reader can take — whether you live in a seismic zone or not. Simple measures make a difference:

Keep an emergency kit with water, food, a flashlight and a radio for at least three days.

Know your evacuation routes and the higher ground near your home.

Secure tall furniture and heavy objects that could injure in a tremor.

Stay informed from official channels and sign up for local emergency alerts.

In the hours after the quake, people gathered in small clusters on overpasses and parks, trading stories and snacks from backpacks. A young mother handed a thermos of tea to an elderly neighbour. A fisherman checked his nets and shook his head; his eyes were set on the horizon. There was the quiet choreography of communities bound together by history and by hazard.

So, what do we hold onto? The facts: no major damage reported, tsunami waves recorded up to 80cm, the possibility — stressed by the JMA — of larger quakes in the short term. The feeling: a nation steadying itself, again, against a landscape that is constantly remaking the rules.

And finally, the question for us all: how prepared are you to act when the ground beneath you decides to move? The answer begins not with fear, but with habit — with drills practised and supplies packed, with neighbours known, and with the humility to listen when the earth speaks.