LIV Golf to forge ahead at full speed despite mounting doubts

In the Shadow of Chapultepec: LIV Golf’s Gritty Push Forward

The fairways of Club de Golf Chapultepec slope like a sleeping giant beneath the cramped skyline of Mexico City—an emerald lung in a city that breathes a thousand lives at once. Players arrive at dawn, their breaths fogging in the bowl of the valley, while vendors line the pedestrian bridges selling coffee and tamales to anyone with a tournament credential and a hunger for warmth.

There’s a charged hum in the air this week that feels less like pre-tournament nerves and more like a moment caught between history and a rewrite. LIV Golf has landed in Mexico City, and while rumours swirl across news desks from London to Riyadh, the league insists the show will go on—full throttle.

A League Born to Disrupt

LIV’s emergence shattered conventions when it burst onto the scene with deep-pocketed backing from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), upending a sport that had long moved at the pace of tradition. It tempted some of golf’s marquee names—Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka at points—into a new orbit built on large purses, team formats, and a promise to reimagine the modern pro game.

“We built something that isn’t just another tournament series,” one league executive told me before the Mexico City press conference. “It was supposed to make players and fans think differently about what professional golf looks like.”

That ambition brought money, spectacle, and controversy in equal measure. The PIF, one of the world’s largest sovereign wealth funds that manages hundreds of billions of dollars, has been at the center of conversations about sport and geopolitics for several years—investments that range from football clubs to entertainment companies and, yes, golf.

Whispers, Wire Reports, and a Firm Reply

Last week, a wave of reports suggested the PIF might step back from its support of LIV. The Financial Times and other outlets carried claims that the fund was close to reducing or withdrawing its backing, while whispers of an emergency board meeting in New York leaked out of executive circles like steam through a sieve.

Inside LIV’s ranks, the response was swift and pointed. According to media outlets that obtained an internal message, CEO Scott O’Neill wrote to staff: “I want to be crystal clear: Our season continues exactly as planned, uninterrupted and at full throttle. While the media landscape is often filled with speculation, our reality is defined by the work we do on the grass.”

“We are heading into the heart of our 2026 schedule with the full energy of an organization that is bigger, louder, and more influential than ever before,” the message read, sending a signal that, at least for now, daily operations would not be derailed.

On the Ground in Mexico City

On the practice range, the rhetoric felt secondary to the tedium of preparation—the grind of the swing, the careful alignment of driver and ball, the tiny conversations between player and caddie. Sergio García, one of the league’s high-profile European faces, stood at a microphone and rolled his eyes at the rumor mill.

“Honestly, we haven’t heard anything other than what Yasir told us at the beginning of the year—that he’s behind us, that they have a long-term project,” García said. “You know how these rumours are. There are always a lot of them.”

Nearby, a local caddie—Miguel, who has walked the greens in and out of Chapultepec for three decades—shrugged when asked whether he’d sensed panic among the players. “They keep coming early. They still want to hit their lines,” he said, a small grin creasing his weathered face. “If the money goes quiet tomorrow, we’ll still pack lunches and walk. Golf is stubborn like that.”

From Recruits to Returnees: The Player Exodus and Its Echoes

LIV’s story has been as much about talent as it has been about tension. Several big names signed on when the league first offered large guarantees and purses. But the last year has seen churn: Brooks Koepka left LIV to return to the PGA Tour; Patrick Reed decamped for the DP World Tour as he seeks his route back to Golf’s most established circuit.

The division went beyond player movement. For some, joining LIV meant the end of traditions—European stalwarts such as Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood effectively ended their Ryder Cup participation when sanctions from the PGA and DP World Tour hit defectors. That rift has become, for many fans, the enduring image of golf’s turbulent reordering: camaraderie strained by contracts and governance.

Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton represent different chapters of the story. Both eventually played at the Ryder Cup in New York after appeals and legal wrangling, but their futures at the biennial event have been anything but assured. Hatton settled disputes earlier this year; Rahm’s status remains unresolved, leaving him ineligible for next year’s contest at Adare Manor under current conditions.

More Than a Golf Story

This isn’t just a tale about where a ball lands or which cheque gets cashed. It intersects with a global conversation about money in sport—about the ethics of investment, the meaning of national soft power, and whether winning on the course can be separated from the hands writing the checks.

“Sport has become one of the most visible arenas for global capital,” said Dr. Lina Rodríguez, a sports economist I spoke to in the press tent. “When sovereign funds step into elite competitions, the questions aren’t only about prize pools—they’re about legitimacy, reputation, and influence.”

For everyday fans standing behind the ropes, the calculus is simpler and more immediate. “I love watching the shots. I love the format,” said Ana Torres, a teacher who drove in from Puebla with two friends. “I don’t care who pays for the trophy if the golf is exciting.”

What Comes Next?

The next few days at Chapultepec will matter. If LIV walks into them with the cadence of a well-oiled tour, it will demonstrate resilience. If the headlines escalate into boardroom tremors, this week may mark a turning point.

But beyond the immediate drama, the bigger questions linger: can modern sport navigate the collision between principled governance and global capital without losing its soul? Can players chart careers in ways that respect both their livelihoods and the competitions fans cherish?

Ask yourself as you read this: when investment buys novelty, what does it cost us in return? The answer might be found in a birdie, in a handshake on the 18th green, or in a press box where reporters chase the next rumor as if it were the final putt.

For now, the league has declared its intent—uninterrupted, full throttle. In a game that prizes precision, only time will tell whether that declaration holds, and what kind of golf world will emerge from the green smoke of controversy.