New declaration could change processing of migration cases

A Quiet Storm in Strasbourg: How a Political Declaration Is Reworking the Rules of Migration

There are moments when institutions—quiet, crusted-over things that most of us assume will outlast the headlines—suddenly crack and reveal the hot machinery inside. The recent political declaration issued by 46 members of the Council of Europe is one of those moments. It reads like the product of long nights in conference rooms where law, fear and politics are squeezed into bullet points. But the reverberations will be felt in courtrooms, in border towns, and in family kitchens across a continent still arguing about who belongs and on what terms.

The declaration is not law. It does not rewrite the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) or bind the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR/ECtHR). What it does is political: it signals a shift in tone and asks judges to give national governments a “broader margin of appreciation” when dealing with migration, deportations and public safety. For many governments, that is welcome. For civil society groups, human rights lawyers and families dependent on the protections of the Convention, it is deeply worrying.

What the declaration puts on the table

Read closely, the document balances two claims that often fall into conflict: that migrants’ fundamental rights must be respected, and that sovereign states have an “undeniable” right to control who stays and who goes. It explicitly addresses the deportation of convicted criminals, the assessment of healthcare in receiving countries, and how family life arguments under Article 8 of the Convention should be weighed when a state seeks to expel someone.

In plain language, the declaration asks judges to defer more frequently to national evaluations of public safety, national security and “the economic well‑being of the country.” It flags so‑called return hubs and even touches on the alleged instrumentalisation of migration by hostile actors—a nod to recent tensions on eastern borders where states accuse others of deliberately directing people to create pressure points.

46 Council of Europe member states signed the declaration.

It emerged from an initiative led by Denmark and Italy and follows a stormy letter by their prime ministers in 2024–25.

Some 90 Irish civil society groups had previously warned against any weakening of the Convention, given its centrality to agreements like the Good Friday Agreement.

Voices on the ground — Dublin, Strasbourg, and beyond

Walk the streets of Dublin and you will see the debate in microcosm. Outside the Department of Justice one morning last week, a knot of campaigners in raincoats held placards that read “Human Rights Don’t Expire at the Border.” A few metres away, a mother—her accent drawn from a lifetime on the west coast—told me she supported tougher deportation rules after her neighbour’s son was assaulted.

“We are hospitable people,” she said, “but hospitality is not the same as helplessness. If someone hurts our children, they must answer for it.” Her voice held the weary, immediate logic of safety—an argument that ministers in several capitals use to justify the declaration.

On the other side of the debate, Eilis Barry, chief executive of a long‑standing legal aid organisation, spoke with the bluntness of someone who has watched courts stand between the state and the vulnerable for decades. “If you start telling judges how to read rights, you chip away at the very safeguard that people fall back on when their country fails them,” she told me. “The Convention was built on universality. That cannot be an a la carte menu.”

In Strasbourg, diplomats described late nights of bargaining and compromise. “No one wanted a spectacle,” one negotiator admitted. “But there was pressure—the kind that comes from leaders who have to answer angry citizens and vocal media.” The negotiator asked not to be named; the confession had the uneasy taste of someone caught between legal principle and political survival.

Why this matters beyond Europe

This is not just a quarrel about technicalities. The debate speaks to global trends: the strain between human rights norms born after World War II and a political climate characterised by migration, insecurity and nationalist retrenchment. Across continents, leaders ask the same question: how do you reconcile open borders of principle with closed borders of practice?

Think of the ECHR as part of a transnational safety net. When that net is intentionally frayed, the fall is not only legal. It is cultural. It chips at trust between citizens and institutions. The Good Friday Agreement, often cited in the Irish debate, is a reminder that law and memory are intertwined; when rights protections are reshaped, the political settlements that depend on them feel it immediately.

There are also practical consequences. Courts routinely weigh family ties, medical needs and the risk of ill‑treatment abroad when considering deportation. The declaration asks judges to accept national assessments of what constitutes “inhuman or degrading treatment” and to give less weight to differences in healthcare quality between states. In a continent with uneven hospital capacities and divergent social safety nets, that can decisively alter outcomes.

Questions for readers — and for our courts

Do we trust judges in distant capitals to balance competing harms better than ministers who must answer to voters? How do we safeguard the universality of human rights while recognising legitimate state responsibilities to protect citizens?

These are not hypothetical quandaries. They are ethical tests played out in a grandmother’s appeal to stay with her grandchildren, in the decision to remove a man convicted of serious offences, in a judge’s sleepless night poring over evidence of medical risk.

What happens next

The declaration is political. It will be cited in cases, in speeches, and in the corridors of power. But it is not a magic wand. The European Court retains supervisory jurisdiction. National courts remain independent. The fight will migrate into legal opinions and into the press—slow, granular, and at times excruciatingly human.

Expect more diplomacy, more letters, and more court challenges. Expect communities to become the theatre of this debate: towns where a new deportation order arrives at the same time a local school opens its doors to refugee children. Expect politicians to juggle headlines and legal architecture, and lawyers to remind them that rights are only as healthy as the people who can access them.

The declaration is a crossroads. On one path sits a fragile reaffirmation of state control; on the other sits a recommitment to universal protections that transcend electoral cycles. Which route will Europe choose? Perhaps the better question is: what kind of societies do we want to be when the dust settles?

As you read this, imagine the courtroom clock ticking. The judge will decide. The country will debate. And families will live the consequences—one deportation at a time.