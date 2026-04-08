Woman nicknamed ‘Ketamine Queen’ to face court over Matthew Perry death

The Quiet of a Hot Tub and the Loud Echo of a Celebrity’s Death

It was a foggy October morning in Los Angeles when the world learned that Matthew Perry—the actor whose timing and sarcasm made a fictional living room feel like home for millions—had died. He was 54. He was found in the hot tub of his Los Angeles home. And the toxicology report marked an ending that would rip open private grief and public fascination: high levels of ketamine in his blood.

That single detail—an anesthetic used in emergency rooms and, in recent years, repurposed in controlled settings to treat depression—became a thread. Pull it, and you start to unravel a network of people, pills, and the messy intersection of medicine, addiction, and commerce.

The Woman at the Center: “Ketamine Queen”

In federal court this week, Jasveen Sangha, 42, will learn her fate. Sangha, a dual U.S.-British citizen long described in filings as a central supplier of ketamine to a chain of intermediaries, pleaded guilty last year to five federal counts, including distributing a controlled substance that resulted in death or serious bodily injury.

Prosecutors have asked for a 15-year sentence; under federal statutes she faces a theoretical maximum of 65 years behind bars. Sangha has been in custody since August 2024. Court documents and investigators point to her as the supplier whose product ultimately reached the hand of Perry’s personal assistant, who administered the drug in the hours before the actor’s death.

“No good outcome comes from this kind of supply chain,” said a federal prosecutor in an affidavit. “At the end of the line is a real person, a life that mattered.”

What the records say

According to court filings, Sangha worked with a middleman, identified as Erik Fleming, to move ketamine to Kenneth Iwamasa, Perry’s live-in assistant. Prosecutors allege that on October 28, 2023, Iwamasa injected Perry with at least three doses of ketamine, some of which originated with Sangha.

When news of Perry’s death broke, investigators say Sangha directed Fleming to delete messages. A later search of Sangha’s North Hollywood residence yielded a troubling cache: ketamine alongside methamphetamine, cocaine, ecstasy and counterfeit Xanax; scales, a money-counting machine, and other signs consistent with distribution.

“We found enough to tell a story,” one law enforcement official said. “Not just of a single transaction, but of a small business built around a drug that has real therapeutic uses—and real potential for harm when sold outside medical oversight.”

More than one tragedy

The Perry case is not the only death tied to Sangha’s alleged sales. She has admitted to selling ketamine in 2019 to Cody McLaury, who died hours later of an overdose. The pattern—supplier, middleman, user, tragedy—echoes through many overdoses across the U.S., where fatal drug events regularly connect to informal supply chains.

Drug-related deaths in the United States have been alarmingly high in recent years. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, annual overdose deaths have exceeded 100,000 in recent reporting years, driven largely by synthetic opioids like fentanyl but increasingly complicated by polysubstance use—when stimulants, sedatives, and other substances mix unpredictably.

“We are seeing more complex intoxications,” said Dr. Elena Ruiz, an emergency physician who treats overdoses in Los Angeles. “Patients come in with mixtures—stimulants, benzodiazepines, opioids, sometimes dissociatives like ketamine. The interactions can be deadly and are difficult to predict.”

Doctors, assistants, and the thin line of medical use

The Perry investigation widened to include medical professionals. Two doctors who admitted to providing ketamine in the weeks before Perry’s death faced consequences: Dr. Salvador Plasencia received a 30-month federal prison sentence last year; Dr. Mark Chavez was sentenced to home confinement and community service. Iwamasa and Fleming are scheduled for sentencing later this month.

Ketamine occupies a strange middle ground in contemporary medicine. It’s long been a staple anesthetic, remarkably safe for many surgical procedures and emergency treatment. In 2019 the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a related compound—esketamine, administered as a nasal spray—for treatment-resistant depression. That medical renaissance, however, has been shadowed by rising nonmedical use.

“The same properties that make ketamine useful—rapid dissociation, mood alteration—also make it attractive for recreational users,” said Dr. Naomi Beckett, a psychiatrist specializing in substance use. “When it’s diverted from regulated channels, or administered by untrained hands in uncontrolled environments, the risk skyrockets.”

Public grief, private responsibility

Perry had been unusually candid about his struggles. His 2022 memoir—a raw, sometimes wrenching account—traces a long battle with addiction. He wrote that he had been “mostly sober since 2001,” admitting, with painful honesty, to “sixty or seventy little mishaps” that eroded that sobriety over the years.

For fans who grew up with Chandler Bing’s deadpan as the soundtrack to dinner tables and dorm rooms, the juxtaposition of public joy and private pain lands heavy. On walkways near the Sunset Strip, near cafés where tourists crowd in winter and summer, fans leave handwritten notes and flowers—small, intimate memorials in a city that often treats mourning as a headline.

“He made us laugh when we needed it,” said Maria Gomez, 37, an Angeleno who left a candle at a makeshift shrine. “Learning the truth of his pain makes it scarier, but also somehow more honest.”

What does justice look like?

Beyond sentencing, the Perry case forces broader questions. How do we hold suppliers accountable without ignoring demand? How do we regulate emerging medical therapies to prevent diversion? What kind of support and oversight could have helped a beloved public figure who openly sought recovery?

“Criminal accountability matters,” said a legal scholar at UCLA. “But we must also look upstream—to healthcare access, to stigma, to the social networks that enable addiction. Punishment alone won’t stop these spirals.”

The law will soon pronounce Sangha’s punishment. But sentences cannot restore a life. They can, perhaps, send a message about commercializing a drug outside of clinical care. They can also ignite conversations about policy: expanded access to evidence-based treatment, harm reduction measures like drug-checking services and wider distribution of naloxone, and stricter oversight of medical providers who may enable diversion.

What to carry forward

As readers, there’s a temptation to treat this story as another celebrity tragedy—brief headlines, swift outrage, then forgetfulness. But beneath the celebrity sheen are ordinary human dynamics: suppliers, middlemen, caregivers, and individuals fighting private wars with substances that can both heal and harm.

Ask yourself: when we hear of an overdose, do we think of the person or the product? Do we see a supply chain or a medical crisis? The answers shape policy, empathy, and ultimately prevention.

“We owe the truth to families and the public,” said a community outreach worker who helps people emerging from addiction. “But we also owe compassion. Addictive illness is messy. It needs our attention, not our scorn.”

Lasting impressions

When Sangha’s sentence is handed down, it will close one chapter in a saga that has already expanded beyond a single person’s fate. It will not, however, close the larger conversation about how modern societies treat pain, pleasure, and the poisons we brew to cope.

Matthew Perry’s death is a spotlight on many shadows: the misuse of medical substances, the vulnerabilities that follow fame, and the marketplaces—both legal and illicit—that profit from human frailty. If anything meaningful emerges from this sorrow, it will be a more honest reckoning with addiction and a collective commitment to prevent another family from sitting in the cold after a hot tub has cooled.