EU: Orban’s Defeat Sparks Fresh Momentum for Ukraine’s EU Accession

A New Day in Budapest: What Hungary’s Shock Election Could Mean for Ukraine, Europe — and the World

The city felt different the morning after. Trams clattered past pastel apartment blocks, but the usual hum of state radio chyrons had gone quiet. In a café off Andrássy Avenue, a barista wiped down tables and said, almost shyly, “It’s like the air has more room.”

On Sunday, Hungary’s long-serving leader — the polarizing figure whose defiant euroscepticism reshaped Budapest’s role in the EU — was unseated. The TISZA (Respect and Freedom) party swept into power with a commanding majority in the 199-seat parliament, ending Viktor Orbán’s 16-year run and opening a fresh chapter not only for Hungary but for Europe’s grand project of enlargement and solidarity.

Why should the world care? Because inside that election result lies the potential to unlock a lifeline for Ukraine — a package of loans and guarantees totaling some €90 billion — and with it, the possibility of a “new push” toward EU accession that Brussels has long sought.

From Veto to Vote: The €90 Billion Question

On the sidelines of the IMF and World Bank spring meetings, EU Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos framed the outcome in stark terms. “I expect, personally, that this will have a positive effect on the accession process,” she told reporters, adding that the release of frozen funds could “cover the financial needs of Ukraine in ’26 and ’27.”

For months Hungary’s veto stood like a dam upstream of crucial financing. Orbán had linked his refusal to approve the package to a bilateral dispute over a damaged pipeline carrying Russian oil — a technical detail that became a geopolitical cudgel. The result was a standoff that left Kyiv balancing on a fiscal tightrope at the same time its soldiers and citizens continue to pay the cost of war.

“This isn’t charity,” a European diplomat in Brussels said. “It’s a stabilisation package. If Ukraine’s economy collapses, the ripple effects across energy, food, and migration will be felt everywhere.”

What kind of progress might we see?

Release of the €90 billion package that Brussels has conditioned on unanimity.

Advancement of negotiating “clusters” — a modular approach Brussels uses to break enlargement into manageable chapters.

Increased pressure and support for Ukraine to implement reforms tied to governance, anti-corruption and economic restructuring.

Peter Magyar: A Complex New Steward

Peter Magyar, the conservative who vanquished Orbán, is not a simple pro-European zealot; he has voiced scepticism about rapid accession for Ukraine and resisted sending further military aid. Still, Magyar has signalled pragmatism: unblocking the loan could be a gesture of goodwill toward Brussels even as he keeps his domestic base reassured.

On state radio — a channel that for years had been home to Orbán’s weekly broadcasts — Magyar struck a tone of renewal. “Every Hungarian deserves a public service media that broadcasts the truth,” he said, promising a suspension of the current state media broadcasts until a new, supposedly independent, system is put in place.

That pledge has many Hungarians breathing easier. “For a decade it felt like we were watching a government channel, not a public one,” said Ágnes, a retired schoolteacher in Szeged. “To think our children might grow up hearing more than one voice — that’s hopeful.”

Media, Rule of Law, and the Long Repair Job

Brussels has long flagged concerns that Hungary’s drift under Orbán weakened independent institutions, constrained civil society, and eroded media pluralism. Commissioner Kos made it plain she expects change: anti-corruption efforts strengthened, the judiciary’s independence bolstered, and media freedoms restored.

“Those fundamentals — we put so much effort in the accession process — are also important for the member states,” Kos said, reminding audiences that accession is not just about borders on a map; it’s about shared rules and standards.

But transformation won’t be mechanical. “Rebuilding trust in institutions is slower than breaking them,” said Zoltán Farkas, a Budapest legal scholar. “You can pass laws in weeks, but culture and habits — transparency, independent reporting, impartial courts — take years to restore.”

Voices from the street

“We want fairness in the papers,” said a young journalist who asked not to be named. “For years, editors had to check the wind. That changes how you cover corruption.”

“I voted for change because my pension isn’t enough and the hospitals feel understaffed,” said Márk, a factory worker. “This is not only about Brussels. It’s about how my mother gets care.”

Between Hope and Reality: Conditions and the Road Ahead

Even with a government more amenable to Brussels, the path to EU accession for Ukraine is neither linear nor guaranteed. Commissioner Kos stressed a core caveat: Kyiv must continue to deliver on difficult reforms that underpin a modern, market-based, and corruption-resistant economy. That task is Herculean for a country under arms.

Globally, the episode is a reminder that domestic politics in a single EU member state can have outsized consequences — for neighbors, for the bloc, and for the international order. It’s also a lesson in the limits and levers of European solidarity. The EU is an intergovernmental patchwork where unanimity can be both a strength and a bottleneck.

Will Magyar move decisively to unlock the funds as a first act, or will he hold them hostage to political bargaining at home? Will Brussels couple generosity with firm demands for Hungarian reform? And will Kyiv manage both war and transformation without stumbling?

What to watch next

Whether Hungary lifts the veto and the mechanics of releasing the €90 billion package. Steps the Hungarian government takes on media law, judicial independence, and anti-corruption measures. How Kyiv responds to any new conditionality and whether international lenders accelerate support.

Change has a smell: coffee, cigarette smoke, the paper of freshly printed ballots, the quiet of a newsroom that finally breathes. In Budapest’s cafes and parliament corridors, people are already asking what kind of country they want to be. In Kyiv and across the EU, leaders are weighing whether to trust this new chapter.

What would you trust — the promise of reform now, or the records of the past? How do you balance solidarity with scrutiny? These are the questions Europe must answer together. For Hungary, for Ukraine, and for an EU that says it stands united, the next steps will matter — not just for diplomats or economists, but for everyday lives across the continent.