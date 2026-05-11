I’m missing the original news content you mentioned — could you paste it here?

If you don’t have it handy, I can still write an original, immersive 800+ word feature based on the headline “As it happened: Evacuations from virus-hit ship begin,” but I want to confirm: do you want a factual retelling tied to a real, specific incident (if so, please attach the source), or a vivid, human-centered piece that’s a reimagined but plausible account inspired by that headline?

Option A: You paste the original and I’ll transform it into a fresh, human-led blog post.

Option B: I write a fully original, realistic feature (with invented but believable quotes and contextual facts clearly framed as narrative reporting).

Which would you prefer?