The Minister of Information Extends Congratulations to Somali Journalists on World Press Freedom Day

The Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism of the Federal Government of Somalia, H.E. Daud Aweis Jama, extended his congratulations to the entire Somali media community on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day, celebrated annually on May 3rd, while commending the indispensable role of the press in advancing peacebuilding, state-building, and democracy in Somalia.

The Minister noted that this day serves as an important opportunity to recognize the invaluable contributions of journalists in raising public awareness, fostering peace, safeguarding the integrity of information, and strengthening public trust.

This year, the global commemoration places particular emphasis on the evolving transformation of media through modernization and the adaptation of Artificial Intelligence (AI), as well as the significant role media can play in promoting peace, conflict resolution, and stability in today’s world.

Minister Daud emphasized that Somali journalism, like media institutions worldwide, bears a profound responsibility in advocating for peace, reinforcing justice, and supporting the nation’s governance and democratic progress.

He further highlighted that this year’s observance coincides with a crucial electoral period in Somalia, underscoring the urgent need for responsible media coverage that supports peaceful elections and promotes social cohesion.

The Minister reaffirmed the Federal Government of Somalia’s steadfast commitment to strengthening press freedom, ensuring the safety and protection of journalists, and fostering a media environment that enables professionals to perform their duties with integrity, responsibility, and professionalism.

In conclusion, Minister Daud stated that the Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism will continue its efforts to provide professional capacity-building programs for journalists, enhance collaboration between media institutions and government agencies, and further support the development of a responsible, resilient, and forward-looking media sector.