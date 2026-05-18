WHO’s high-risk Ebola emergency declaration: what you need to know

A new shadow on the map: Ebola’s Bundibugyo strain and why the world should care

There is a market morning in eastern Congo where the air hangs thick with cassava smoke and the chatter of women bartering over tomatoes. A motorcycle taxis past with a child tucked between the driver’s knees. A billboard for a local soda brand blinks above a row of stalls. It is the ordinary choreography of life in Goma — and lately, the place where an extraordinary fear has taken root.

On a quiet Sunday, the World Health Organization stepped onto the global stage and raised the alarm: the Ebola outbreak affecting parts of the Democratic Republic of Congo and neighboring Uganda is now a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC). The virus is not the Zaire strain that dominated headlines a decade ago — this is Bundibugyo ebolavirus — a different species, with fewer medical countermeasures and questions that move faster than answers.

What happened, and what do the numbers tell us?

Authorities are working with limited and rapidly shifting data. Official tallies released with the WHO declaration show eight laboratory-confirmed cases, 246 suspected infections and 80 suspected deaths. Officials in the DRC and Uganda have confirmed multiple cases, and rebel-held parts of eastern Congo — including a statement from M23-controlled Goma — reported at least one case. Kampala confirmed a second case on the same day the WHO made its declaration.

“We are seeing an event with significant uncertainties,” a WHO spokesperson warned. “The numbers represent the tip of an iceberg we’re still trying to map.” Those uncertainties are why the WHO’s designation is not meant to sow panic but to mobilize a global response: funding, laboratory support, cross-border surveillance and coordination.

How Bundibugyo is different — and why that matters

Ebola is a family of viruses that can cause hemorrhagic fever, with a clinical picture of high fever, severe body pains, vomiting, diarrhoea and, in many cases, bleeding. Transmission is through direct contact with the bodily fluids of symptomatic people or contaminated materials — and critically, through unsafe funeral and burial practices.

Bundibugyo is one of several ebolaviruses identified since the disease was first recognised in 1976. This is the DRC’s 17th outbreak since that time, a grim tally that underscores the country’s recurring exposure to the virus. Unlike the Zaire ebolavirus, for which vaccines and some therapeutics have been developed and proven effective, Bundibugyo currently lacks approved, widely available strain-specific vaccines or therapies.

“Unfortunately, Bundibugyo has fewer proven countermeasures than Zaire ebolavirus, where vaccines have been highly effective in controlling outbreaks,” said Amanda Rojek, Associate Professor of Health Emergencies at the University of Oxford. “That means we are fighting with fewer tools, and that raises the stakes for early detection and classic public-health measures.”

On the ground: fear, resilience and the limits of aid

In a small clinic on the outskirts of Goma, a nurse named Esther — hands callused from long shifts yet gentle when she speaks — describes a community on edge. “People are afraid to come for care,” she says. “They think clinics will make them sicker or that we will take their loved ones away.” Her voice drops when she explains the strain on staff: personal protective equipment runs low, and access to some areas is blocked by insecurity.

A trader at the market who asked to be called Jean-Pierre shrugged and offered a local truth: “We live with disease here. Malaria, cholera, measles — the list is long. But Ebola is different. It asks us to change how we bury our dead. That is not an easy thing to do.”

Funeral rites in eastern Congo are a complex weave of respect, communal ties and spiritual duty. Changing those rituals to prevent transmission requires trust-building and culturally sensitive engagement — work that takes time the public-health clock does not always grant.

Borders, refugees and regional risks

The WHO also flagged countries sharing land borders with the DRC — Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, Tanzania and South Sudan among them — as at high risk of further spread. Movement between towns in this region is constant: traders cross borders with produce, families visit relatives, displaced people seek safety. The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention has been coordinating with South Sudan and others to monitor cross-border activity and limit spread.

“Ebola does not respect man-made borders,” said Dr. Amina Mbala, an epidemiologist based in Kinshasa. “In our region, porous borders and daily migration patterns mean the response must be regional too. One country’s outbreak is a shared problem.”

What does a PHEIC mean in practice?

Declaring a PHEIC is a diplomatic and scientific jolt. It does not mean the disease has become a pandemic. Rather, it signals that the outbreak poses a potential risk to multiple countries and warrants extraordinary coordination. Expect increased funding appeals, international teams mobilising for surveillance and diagnostics, and travel and trade advisories tightened by national governments.

Some governments have already taken protective measures. The Department of Foreign Affairs issued a “Do Not Travel” warning for the DRC — the most stringent level of advisory — noting that consular help will be limited and advising citizens to leave if it is safe to do so.

Tools we have — and those we lack

Public-health basics remain powerful: contact tracing, isolation of cases, safe burials, community education and protective equipment for health workers. Where available, vaccines targeted to Zaire ebolavirus have proven to be game-changers in past outbreaks. But Bundibugyo’s scarcity of specific countermeasures makes those traditional interventions even more crucial.

“We can’t wait for a new pill,” said Dr. Emmanuel Okello, a public-health specialist who has worked on past outbreaks in the Great Lakes region. “Speedy diagnostics, community engagement and personal protective gear — deployed now — can save lives while researchers race to adapt vaccines and treatments.”

What you should take away — and what to watch next

So what should the global citizen — you — take from this? First: stay informed from credible sources. Second: understand that a PHEIC is a call to action, not a call to panic. Third: remember the human stories behind the statistics — grieving families, tireless nurses, markets emptied by fear.

In the weeks ahead, watch for the following signals: whether the number of confirmed cases grows beyond the eight announced; whether neighbouring countries report more cross-border transmission; how quickly international teams can scale diagnostics and community outreach; and whether researchers accelerate the development or approval of treatments and vaccines for Bundibugyo.

We can ask ourselves hard questions: How ready are our global institutions to respond when a disease variant lacks a toolkit? How do we support communities who must change rites of mourning to survive? And how do we ensure that fragile health systems get the resources they need before crisis becomes catastrophe?

Those are not just policy questions. They are moral ones. In a world more interconnected than ever, the answer to an outbreak in a market in eastern Congo is the responsibility of all of us — scientists, reporters, neighbours, readers. We watch, we learn, and we act.